GREENVILLE -- Larry J. Lile, 82, of Greenville, passed away at his home on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born in South Bend, Indiana, on May 7, 1937. He was the son of Paul Lile and Anna Mae Scott. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1955. He attended Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti. He was also an Army veteran. He farmed and owned various local businesses throughout the years including a computer software company for small businesses, which he started and operated with his son, Larry. He was also a real estate broker. Prior to retiring, he worked for Roadbuilders in Greenville. He was a member of First Baptist Church since 1948 and also a member of the Kingsman Sunday School class. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family, his friends and his church. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his family and friends, to watch his grandsons play basketball and listen to Justin play the guitar. He will be missed greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Dennis Paul Lile.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Stewart Lile; his daughter, Lori (Kevin) Alexander of Midway; his son, Larry (Dian) Lile of Apex, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Justin Alexander, Matthew Alexander, Taylor Alexander-Roberts, Aisha Lile and Brian Lile; and several nieces and nephew, Thomas Horn, Sheila (Dave) Kiley, Donna (Tim) France, Karen (Michael) Huennekens, Brett (Crystal) Lile and John Lile.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Greenville with the Rev. John Galyen officiating and A.D Pollock assisting. Visitation will be Sunday at 5 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and on Monday at 9 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Greenville.
Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented