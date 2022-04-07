Larry J. Newcomb, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 30, 1939, in Owensboro, to the late J.B. and Edna Wigginton Newcomb. Larry was an avid grain and dairy farmer. He attended Yellow Creek Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon and in his leisure time, he enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Along with his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Ballard Newcomb; his daughter, Patty J. Evans and her husband, Michael J. Evans; his son-in-law, Lotus Stogner; and brother-in-law, Marshal Stephens.
He is survived by his daughter, Pam Stogner; his five grandchildren, Eric (Renee) Stogner, Debbie (Jeremiah) Burdon, Felicia Cumbee, Isaac (Kodashi) Evans and Ricky Evans; seven great-grandchildren, Elijah Burdon, Samuel Burdon, Guy Stogner, Ayden Evans, Katherine Cumbee, Julian Pedigo and Greyson Evans; and two siblings, Jesse M. “Micky” (Jo Nell) Newcomb and Jean Stephens.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Brother James Wedding presiding. Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Larry J. Newcomb and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
