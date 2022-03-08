Larry J. Robinson, 75, of Irvington, died on March 4, 2022, at his residence. He was a member of Irvington Baptist Church, Hardinsburg Masonic Lodge #67, and Irvington Masonic Lodge #868. Larry was the owner of Larry J. Robinson and Company, Inc.
Survivors: wife, Vicki Robinson; son, Chad Robinson; daughter, Tanya VanDam; brother, Ronnie Robinson; and sisters, Sue Varvel and Linda Johnson.
Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Masonic service: Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge Health Foundation.
