SCOTTSVILLE -- Larry J. Younger, 72, formerly from Owensboro, died at his home in Scottsville. He was born in Fairdale on June 2, 1947, to Madaline and Ted Younger.
Larry graduated from Western Kentucky University with a B.A. degree in government, and a Master's degree in city and regional planning. He worked for Barren River Area Development District as the transportation planner in the 70s. In 1980, he worked for Owensboro Metropolitan Planning for 10 years before becoming the director of buildings and grounds of Brescia University until his retirement. Larry loved being outdoors, especially camping, riding his motorcycle, and listening to live music.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Madaline and Ted Younger.
Survivors include son, Joe (Chandra) Younger of Bowling Green; son Sam (Nikki) Younger of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter Katy (Matt) Strode of Pinehurst, North Carolina. Grandchildren are Jack Rader Vaquerano, Samuel Rue Younger, Ella Joe Younger, Row Rader Strode. Siblings of Larry are his brother, Patrick (Nancy) Younger of Louisville and Connie (Larry) Roach of Simpsonville.
Visitation will be held at Brescia University Chapel on Thursday, July 11 at 4:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund, online at www.cflouisville.org/donate.
Commented