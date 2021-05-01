FORDSVILLE — Larry Joe “BoomBoom” Sutherland, 78, of Fordsville, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Evansville, Indiana. He was born March 5, 1943, in Ohio County to the late Monroe and Lucy Sadler Sutherland. Larry was a shooter in the coal mines. He loved fishing, gospel music and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Elizabeth Sutherland; his brothers, Tommy, Charles and Gene; and his sister, Juetta Holmes.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Lindsey Sutherland; a daughter, McSheila (Nelson) Evans; two grandchildren, Amanda (James Tucker) Freeman and Michael (Sue) Lindsey; two great-grandchildren, Dakota and Hayley Tucker; and his siblings, Sue (Oather) Ruby, James “BoBo” (Jaunita) Sutherland, Carl Sutherland and Coy Sutherland.
A service will be noon Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with burial following at Green River Cemetery in Cromwell. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
