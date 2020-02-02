HAWESVILLE — Larry Joe Dixon, 64, of Hawesville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital. He was born in Perry County, Indiana, to the late James Dixon and Margaret Williamson Dixon on Jan. 1, 1956. Joe was a member of Mt. Eden Baptist Church, a former member of Hawesville Volunteer Fire Department and volunteered at Willow Barrel Ford Bank in Tell City, Indiana. He was a loving husband, father and Papaw and never knew a stranger.
Joe retired from Kimberly Clark and was a master tradesman and entrepreneur, who was always there to help his family and friends with all their projects large and small. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and all-around outdoorsman that stood for the Second Amendment. Joe was preceded in death by his father, James Dixon; mother and stepfather Margaret and Doyle Swany; a son, J.R. Dixon; and sibling Doyla Kay Swany.
Joe is survived by his wife of 31 years, Shelia Rice Dixon; son Jason Rice and wife, Shane; daughter Jindy Hodges and husband, John; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings Jim, Peggy, Ed, Doyle Jr., Don, Darrel, Jeff, Brian and Artie; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Mount Eden Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Willow Barrel Food Bank. Messages of condolence may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
