BREMEN — Larry Kenneth Rickard, 73, of Bremen, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 7:16 p.m. at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Larry was born April 3, 1949, in Madisonville. Larry was a graduate of Sacramento High School. He played basketball for the Blue Jays and holds the single-game scoring record with 45 points. He was a coal miner, a farmer, and a land surveyor. He was also a member of Powers Chapel Church.
He was an avid UK basketball fan and had a passion for fishing. From a young age, his dad and siblings loved to fish. He instilled that same love for fishing in his kids and grandkids. While all of this was what he loved to do, a devout follower of Jesus Christ was who he was.
He had the biggest heart and kindest soul. He could make a whole room laugh without even trying. He truly made the world a better place. While he was loved by so many and will be missed so much, we find comfort in knowing he is free from pain and rejoice in the fact that we will be reunited with him again someday.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Herman “Peck” and Christine Rickard.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Hobgood Rickard; children, Angel (Kyle) Owen of Owensboro and Matt (Carey) Rickard of Paducah; step-children, Jennifer (Jeremy) McElwain of Central City and Barry (Kimberly) Edwards of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Jay Owen, Bree Owen, Lexi Owen, Wyatt Rickard, Tyler McElwain, Trevor McElwain, Charles Edwards, Emma Edwards, Ella Edwards, and Cora Edwards; great-grandchild, Adalynn McElwain; sister, Donna (Ed) Kearns of Eddyville; and brother, Jeff (Sherri) Rickard of Kuttawa.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will be in the West Union Schoolhouse Cemetery in Sacramento. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
