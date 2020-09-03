Larry L. Field, 78, of Philpot, passed away Aug. 31, 2020. He was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Owensboro to the late Frank H. “Popsie” and Dorothy Field. Larry worked for 47 years at Kroger as a meat cutter and was a member of the Sunset Cruisers Car Club. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the rest of his family. Larry was also preceded in death by his nephew, Bruce Trodglen.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Field; children, Cheryl Brown (Jim), Donna Conkwright (Allen), Greg Field (Alicia) and Gary Field (Misty); grandchildren, Lindsey Brown, Emily Brown, Natalie Conkwright (Nathan), Tyler Conkwright (Kara), Bryant Field, Nathan Field (Hannah), Katie Haydin (Tanner), Ben Field, Cody Field and Logan Field; great-grandchildren, Rylan Sipe, Maxson Sipe, Paisley Field and Harper Haydin; sisters, Janice Crask (Don) and Karen Mattingly; nephew, Kevin Crask (Tracy); and his little four-legged friend, Roxy.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with the Rev. Pat Reynolds officiating. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral Mass for Mr. Field shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation, please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro at 1001 West Seventh Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
