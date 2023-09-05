Larry Lee “Bugeye” or “Buck” Davenport I, 69, of Owensboro, passed Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in his home surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 9, 1953, to the late Thomas Buck Ashley, Jr. and Nettie B. Davenport. Larry served in the United States Army for 12 years before becoming a youth counselor at River Valley Behavioral Health where he worked for 24 years. He enjoyed watching football and Joel Osteen, working crossword puzzles, and playing games with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Mary Davenport; children, Larry Davenport, II and Danielle (Dallas) Shepard; siblings, Sis. Della (D.J.) Phillips, Bro. Cecil Phillips, Zanea Ashley, and Pastor Michael (Sis. Dorita) Ashley, Sr.; grandchildren, Daniel, Danisha, Darius, Dariann, and Dania; mother-in-law, Mrs. Betty Pate; aunt, Ms. Daisy Gordon of Fort Myers, Florida; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family wishes to thank the oncologist team at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for their care and a special thank you to Dr. Hamad Haghnazar.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Christian Tabernacle Apostolic Church, 1103 West Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Care has been entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
