MURRAY — Larry Lee Shouse, 73, of Murray, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital surrounded by close family members. Born June 7, 1946, in Hardinsburg to the late Verdie and Louise Laslie Shouse, Larry graduated from Owensboro High School. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served two tours during the Vietnam War. Larry was employed as an over-the-road truck driver, retiring from Averitt Express. He was a proud Marine and a strong Republican who loved his country. Larry enjoyed hunting and collecting things.
Mr. Shouse also was preceded in death by his second wife, Linda C. Shouse of Owensboro; and a sister, Faye Miller.
Mr. Shouse is survived by his three children: a son, Larry Lee Shouse Jr. (Marie), and two daughters, Laura Bradley (Michael) and Elisabeth Geurin (Ben), all of Murray; a stepson, Allen Howard (Carrie) of Whitesville, and his sons, Lucas Howard and Kristopher Howard.
Larry was a proud Paw Paw to 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Steven Shouse (Samantha), Larry Lee “Tres” Shouse, Johnny Shouse, Shakira Shouse, Sara Shouse, Brittani Rogers (Austin), Abby Bradley, Belle Bradley, Emily Bradley, Lexi Joyner, Daniel Joyner and Castyn Geurin; his three great-grandsons, Ezra Bradley-Rogers, Penelope Shouse and Emery Plowman; and his sisters, Anna Allen (James) and Judith Stewart (Edgar).
The funeral service for Larry Shouse will be noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Toys for Tots, 4100 Kipling Dr., Owensboro, KY 42303 or The American Legion 736, Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Larry Shouse may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
