INDEPENDENCE — Larry Lee Wallace, 73, of Independence, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Larry was born May 7, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Harry and Geneva Wallace. Larry was a graduate of Daviess County High School in 1968 and went on to join the United States Air Force from 1968-1974. He was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, Clark Air Base in the Philippines, Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, and Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. Larry was a black belt in karate, loved watching NASCAR races, enjoyed drawing caricatures of people, and loved many animals in his life. Larry enjoyed owning and working on anything that had speed, especially his motorcycles earlier in his adult life.
Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kay Jenkins Wallace (2012), and infant sons, Matthew (1993) and Daniel (1996).
Surviving are his daughters, Michelle (Toby) Hoover and Christie (Travis) Ashby of Owensboro; his sons, Brian, Benjamin, and Samuel of Independence; his grandchildren, Ericka (Kevin) Roberts, Lydia (Ben) Nanney, Savannah Onstott, Landon Ashby, Parker Ashby, Carson Ashby, and Leila Wallace; two great-granddaughters, Sutton Nanney and Wilder Brake; and his three brothers, Ricky (Gail) Wallace, Jeff Wallace, and Mike Wallace, all of Owensboro.
Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. Per Larry’s request, there will be no service.
