Larry Leisure, 68, of Owensboro, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The son of the late Nellie Leisure, he was born in Indianapolis, Indiana February 4, 1954. Early in his working career, he was employed as a machinist at General Electric and then found great joy in his profession as a cook. Larry loved fishing, cooking, and being with his family and friends, especially those in the deaf community.
Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth (Jon) Westerman of Loveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Julianna and Jack Westerman; his extended family in the deaf community in and around Owensboro; and his longtime companion, Bobbi Darnell.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in the chapel at Rosehill Cemetery. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Ohio Valley Voices, 6642 Branch Hill-Guinea Pike, Loveland, OH 45140.
