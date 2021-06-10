Larry M. Bullock, 73, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for the past two years. Larry was born in Owensboro on July 28, 1947, to the late Harold R. Bullock and Mary Wood Bullock. Larry worked most of his career at Aleris in Lewisport and later with PPG Industries before retiring as a sales and quality control technician. He was a member of Maceo Baptist Church.
Larry loved the outdoors and all activities it offered. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed boating and also enjoyed golfing with his friends at Ben Hawes. He especially liked to entertain at Rough River, where he cherished the memories of getting together with family (especially the grandkids) and friends from Timberlake, where he had served as secretary-treasurer of the association. He looked forward to basketball season, where he and a special group of friends would gather and watch Kentucky Basketball. He was also a jack of all trades, knowing how to build or fix anything he encountered, and enjoyed helping his friends and family with projects.
Larry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Laretta (Rice) Bullock; children Eric (Angela) Fullenwider and Lauren (Aron) Kaiser; three grandchildren, Trevin Fullenwider, Isaac Kaiser and Eli Kaiser; sister Stephanie (Gary) Millay; brothers-in-law Gary (JoAnn) Rice and Byron (Leslie) Rice; nieces Stacey (Cary) Christian and Ashley (Eric) Howard; nephews Ben (Michelle) Rice, Nathan (Erica) Millay, Jonathan (Amy) Millay, Adam Millay and the late Austin Millay; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Tim Moss officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to his Hospice of Western Kentucky nurse, Lisa, and the staff from the Heartford House for always being there.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Maceo Baptist Church, P.O. Box 57, Maceo, KY 42355.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
