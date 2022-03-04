Larry M. Mehlbauer, 86, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Larry was born in Owensboro to the late Clement and Adeline Mehlbauer. He was a graduate of Brescia College and received his master’s from Xavier University. Larry worked as an intelligence officer for the CIA before returning to Louisville, where he finished his career as the Director of Planning and Budget at the University of Louisville for 30 years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Larry was a long-time member of St. Edward Catholic Church and volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul. He had a lifelong devotion to Mary and to the Rosary. More than anything, Larry loved his family fiercely, especially his wife, LaVonne.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Charlie and Kenny.
Carrying on Larry’s legacy are his wife of 61 years, LaVonne DuPont Mehlbauer; children, Lori Mehlbauer, Michael Mehlbauer (Lori), Lisa Pignato (Joseph), and Leslie Saultzman (Brent); grandchildren, Kathryn, Andrea (Max), Clayton, Addy Jo, Alaina, Delaney, Carson, Aubrie, and Grady; siblings, Pat, Liz, Donna, Sharon, Rosie, Tony, Danny, and Teresa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 7 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, Louisville, KY. Burial will follow at St. Edward Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences may be shared at Ratterman.com.
