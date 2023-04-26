Larry Maglinger, family man, entrepreneur, civic leader, and friend, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. He was 73. Larry was born in Owensboro, a son of the late Hoover and Anna Hedges Maglinger. A born performer, he thoroughly enjoyed the time he spent entertaining people. Starting at 15, he was a performer and drummer for The Mags, a popular area group. His enthusiasm for entertaining continued throughout his life. When he was 17, he started a recording studio and record company, creating records for area artists. He founded Custom Audio-Video in 1976 and was among the area’s first providers of commercial video, professional audio, and business telephone systems.
Larry loved Owensboro. He chaired the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Owensboro Rotary Club and its board of directors, served on the steering committee for the Owensboro Convention Center, and was a member of the central region of the Kentucky Innovation Network. Among his other passions was boating, from recreational boating and hydroplanes to radio control racing.
Larry Maglinger entered local politics with his run for city commissioner in 2018, which he won handily, garnering the most votes of any candidate, making him Mayor Pro Tem of the city of Owensboro, which continued in his second term. He was currently serving faithfully and diligently on the city commission and representing the citizens of Owensboro. One of Larry’s great strengths was his natural ability to listen to and talk with folks from all walks of life.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Maglinger.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Tammy Maglinger; his children and stepchildren, Curtis Maglinger and his wife, Lisa, Bradley John Maglinger, Michael Smith and his wife, Amanda, Holly McCarty and her husband, Brent, and Jeremy Smith and his wife, Kris; his sister, Debra Dugger; and his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Brooklyn Maglinger, Jason Smith, Sophie Smith, London Smith, Kira Schultz, Grayson McCarty, Kally McCarty, and Lilly McCarty.
A celebration of the life of Larry Maglinger will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, in the Woodward Theatre of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 West 2nd St., Owensboro, where seating will be available after 9 a.m. Friday. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Opportunity Center or Dream Riders.
