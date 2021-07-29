Larry McKinley, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Chautauqua Health and Rehab. He was born in Ohio County on April 7, 1925, to the late Arnold and Lucy Haskins McKinley. He was a graduate of Fordsville High School and a member of Zion Baptist Church of Reynolds Station. Larry spent his entire working life in Chicago. After retirement, he returned home to Whitesville, where he enjoyed collecting and selling McCoy Pottery. Larry loved his church family at Zion Baptist Church and friends and enjoyed flowers and music.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
