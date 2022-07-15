Larry Michael Ward, 70, of Owensboro passed away peacefully in his home in the presence of his family and friends. He was born October 6, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Harold Fabian and Edwina Cheshire Ward. Larry was a loving husband, father, brother, grandaddy (known as Gravy), uncle, cousin, and friend who never failed to show up for the people he loved. He graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1970, where he played basketball and later coached his sons’ recreational and middle school teams. Larry married the love of his life, Terri Rae Pace, in 1974 and together they had four children. He later retired from Swedish Match after 28 years of service.
On December 2, 1987, Larry was given a second chance at life when he received a heart transplant. Blessed with 34 years as a transplant recipient, he did not waste a minute of this beautiful gift and always lived life to the fullest, forever grateful for the family and donor for saying yes to organ and tissue donation. Larry enjoyed hosting horseshoes tournaments, watching Fox News, and attending every event for his grandkids. He loved basketball, playing cards, and the Kentucky Derby. Larry also enjoyed spending time at Windridge Country Club, playing golf with friends.
Larry was a rock in his family following the untimely death of his youngest son, John Harold Ward. Along with his parents and son, he is also preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Patrick Pace, Sr., and mother-in-law, Donnabelle Chrisman Pace; his brother, Preston Scott Ward; his brothers-in-law, Joseph Paul Castlen and John “Twiggy” Pace; and his nephew, Ryan Settles.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Terri Pace Ward; their daughters, Kelly (Chris) Wiseman and children, Pace and John Isaac, Kerry (Mike) Hamilton and children, Allison, Kailey, and Jacob, Ginny Bradford and daughter, Maggie Beth, and their son, Larry Michael, II (Robin) Ward and son, Larry Michael “Trey” III. He is also survived by his siblings, Nancy Castlen, Jill Ward, Denny (Patty) Ward, and Sue (Tim) Theissen; his siblings-in-law, Pat (Marilyn) Pace, Chris (Laura) Pace, Sue (Stirman) Libs, and Carol (Marty) Settles. Additionally, Larry had many nieces and nephews, Candance (Nick) Brake and children Caroline and Nicholas; Chris (Stacy) Castlen and children Emily, Paige, and Maddie Joe; Ben (Lori) Ward and sons Jared and Justin; Meghan (Martin) Ho and children Spencer and Walden; Paul (Sheila) Ward; Stuart (Christine) Ward and daughter Everly; Leslie Ward and daughter Corrine; Oliver Theissen and son Logan; Ashley Theissen (Ben Hergert); Patrick Pace, Lori (Kyle) Johnson and daughters Kylie and Daisy; Stephen Pace; Lee (Missy) Deno and sons Preston and Joey; Casey (Meghan) Libs and son CJ; Jack Pace; Stuart Pace; Rebecca Libs; Tim Settles; Marty Settles and children Dawson and Evie; and Nick (Cyndi) Settles and daughters Ava, Addie, and Alex. He also is survived by his cousin, who was very dear to him, Billy Hamilton, and his closest friends, Tim Murphy and Larry O’ Brien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Monday, July 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Special thanks to Norton’s Heart and Vascular Institute and the ultimate gratitude to Dr. Kelly McCants, cardiologist, and Greg Bell, transplant coordinator, for all their hard work, love, and their “never quitting spirits.”
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Norton Healthcare Foundation, c/o Lynwood Butler Patient Assistance Fund, 234 E. Gray Street, Ste. 450, Louisville, KY 40202, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA), 10301 Linn Station Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40223, or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
