SLAUGHTERS — Larry Miller, 80, of Slaughters, formerly of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun with his loving wife at his side. Larry Ray Miller was born November 27, 1941, in Owensboro to the late John Robert and Mary Jane Harreld Miller and was married to the former Nina Lucille Daugherty March 16, 1992. Larry retired from the sawmill and was a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Nina Miller; a son, David Miller of Bowling Green; two step sons, Mike McKinney and Sam McKinney (Jane) both of Owensboro; two step daughters, Doris Jewell of Beech Grove and Betty McKinney of Slaughters; a grandson, Clutch Miller; several step-grandchildren; several step great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Sandefur officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Larry’s family from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun.
Larry’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Share your memories and photos of Larry at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented