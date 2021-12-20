BREMEN — Larry Milton Grissom, 68, of Bremen, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Larry was born June 22, 1953, in Muhlenberg County. He was a union carpenter and a mason. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Grissom and Anna Jane Morris Grissom; wife Melissa Ann Grissom; brother Daniel M. “Danny” Grissom; and nephew Brady Grissom.
Survivors include his sister, Burnice Kaye Whitmer; nephew BJ Whitmer; niece Elizabeth Vincent; nephews Jay Grissom and Seth Grissom; an uncle and aunt; best friends Michelle Johnson and family; and many other close friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
