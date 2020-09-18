HARTFORD — Larry Mitchell Phillips, 74, of Hartford, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. Larry was born in Hartford to the late Clarence “Dock” and Mattie Ralph Phillips. Larry worked for Universal Oil Products, the U.S. Government in Wyoming for the Land Bureau and warehouse supervisor and in Colorado for fire direction control. Larry served in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam, and he was a Mason. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Terry R. and Bonnie Phillips.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Sue Brown Phillips of Hartford; son Richard Askren (Vangie); daughter Melissa O’Bryan; three sisters, Judy (Larry) Farley of Grove City, Ohio, Becky (Chris) Payton of Hartford and Lisa (Mark) Cottrell of South Prince George, Virginia; grandchildren Brad (Ashlee) Welch, Dylan (Amber) Welch, Jeremy (Elizabeth) Hazelip, Zach, Grant, Amber, Alaina, Jacob (Mirrah) Askren, Karlyee Askren, Sebastion (Naketta) Bruce, Zach Bruce and Balin Bruce; 10 great-grandkids, Raiden, Rylee, Phoebe, Madelyn, Rose, Javeon, Madden, Odin, Kingston, Kai and Otto; nieces and nephews Justin (Denise) Farley, Joshua (Tiffany) Farley, Michelle Brown, Jeremy Payton, Sara (Jeremy) Johnson, Crystal Phillips and Scott Phillips and Brandy (Jon) Graumann; and 17 great nieces and nephews.
A service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Ohio County Honor Guard will present military rites.
In compliance with health & public safety directives only half of our seating capacity can be occupied and face masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented