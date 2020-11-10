GREENVILLE — Larry Mondale McGehee, 50, of Greenville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. in Greenville. Mr. McGehee was born Nov. 24, 1969, in Gary, Indiana. He was owner of McGehee and McGehee Enterprise, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Darral McGehee.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Vanderver McGehee; son, Josh McGehee; daughter, Kaylee McGehee; mothers, Edna McGehee and Debbie McGehee; brother, Curtis McGehee; sister, Deanna (Kevin) Hourigan; nephews, Jon (Kristin) McGehee and Caleb (Taylor) McGehee; nieces, Robbie McGehee (Antonio) Delessandro, Keira Hourigan, and Kelsey Hourigan; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
