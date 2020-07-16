HARTFORD — Larry N. Willoughby, 75, of Hartford, died Thursday July 9, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. He was a coal miner for Peabody Coal Company, and served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include daughters Kristi Willoughby, Dee Dee Smith and Brandy Rothgerber; and a sister, Juanita Dukes.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to state requirements, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity. Requirements will be posted at the funeral home.
