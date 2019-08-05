BEAVER DAM -- Larry O'Neal Wallace, 78, of Beaver Dam, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Beaver Dam to the late Richard and Lillian Wilson Wallace. Larry enjoyed woodworking and fishing and was a self-employed carpenter.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vonnie Gilstrap Wallace and three brothers, Gilbert Wallace, J.R. Wallace, and Arvin Wallace.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory five children, Teresa (Roger) Melton, of Beaver Dam, Karen (Roy) Haven, of Castation Springs, Tennessee, Anita (Dan) Clouse, of Cynthiana, Larry (Wendy) Wallace, of Evansville, Indiana, and Stephen (Jessica) Wallace, of Beaver Dam; four siblings, Lois Buck, of Beechmont, Harold (Sue) Wallace, O.D. Wallace and Norman (Patsy) Wallace, all of Beaver Dam. Larry was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Jonathan (Suzanne) Wallace, Joshua Melton, Matthew Clouse, Simon (Brittany) Clouse, Jacob Haven, Dakota Wallace, Shyanna Wallace, Tyanna Wallace, Hayden Wallace and Kaleb Wallace; and three great-grandchildren, Preston, and Henry Wallace and Peyton Clouse.
Services will be held at noon Monday, August 5, at McHenry Baptist Church, 75 HWY 1245, McHenry, KY 42354, with Bro. Brent Howard officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Larry O'Neal Wallace by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
