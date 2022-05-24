Larry Penrod Sr., 72, of Utica passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born April 20, 1950, to the late Retha and Luke Edmonson. He had worked at Hon, Whitehall, Electrical Equipment Repair, and J & L Auto. Larry enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, listening to all types of music, photography, UK basketball, working on cars, drag racing, and figuring out how things worked.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael “Mickey” Penrod.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sandy Penrod; two sons, Billy Penrod (Crystal) and Larry Penrod Jr. (Jeannie); five grandchildren, Kaylee and Keaton Penrod, Jordan Holcomb (Jordan), Ginger Smathers (David), and Jeremy Penrod; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darlene Reynolds.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private burial will be at Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Humane Society, 3101 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
