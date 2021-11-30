Larry R. Howard, 80, of Owensboro, died on November 27, 2021 at Bethel Manor in Evansville, Indiana. Larry was born on April 20, 1941, in Michigan, to the late James Oscar and Justine Howard. He retired from Rexall Southland and was an electrician by trade. Larry enjoyed camping, bluegrass music, watching westerns and tinkering in the garage.
In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by a brother, James Howard, a grandson, Bradley White and a great-grandson, Kamren White.
Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Howard and their children, Angela (Robert) Lindsey, Diana (Richie) Purcell and Duane (Stacey) Howard; grandchildren, Amanda, Brandon (Kathy) Jordan (Jesse), Nicole, Ashley (John), Drew (Julie), Dustin, Jacob, Zachary, Gavin, Tyler (Jena) and Byron; siblings, Gary (Sylvia) Howard, Ronnie (Becky) Howard and Darlene Dickens; 24 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with burial following at Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 2 to 7 p.m., and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented