ECHOLS — Larry Ray Barnett, 66, of Echols, died Monday, June 26, 2023, with his family by his side at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Larry retired from Armstrong Coal Company and was a superintendent for Hartford Rock Quarry.
He was a member of Echols Day Star Church of God.
Survivors: wife, Vicky Barnett; children, Chris Barnett, Amanda (Dan) Baumumk, Kelli (Kenny) Bishop, and Sheena Cook; and brothers, Roy (Cindy) Barnett and Steven (Angie) Barnett.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Larry Ray Barnett by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
