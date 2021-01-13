Larry Ray Chapman, 72, went to live with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. He had been suffering from multiple illnesses since June. He fought the good fight, as only Larry could have been expected to do. Many people will miss his sweet smile, dry sense of humor and loving nature. He was born at home in Whitesville, the youngest of five boys. The doctor told his mother and dad that now they had their own “basketball team.” Larry was a true sports enthusiast as well as the kind of guy who was happier on a tractor than in a new car.
Larry was a 1966 graduate of DCHS and served two years in the Army upon graduation. After several years of attending Brescia University, he worked his way up in the auto parts business to become manager of E.A. Carter Automotive for many years. He retired working for Titan Contracting doing what he loved the most: helping others.
He was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church. In his youth, he was a valuable member of the Jaycees, Daviess County Band Boosters and other civic organizations. He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity. His many friends will miss him as well as his loving family members.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Imogene Chapman; and two brothers, Owen “Sonny” Chapman and James “Jimmy” Chapman.
He is lovingly survived by his wife of 39 years, Jacquelyn Haub Chapman; daughters Lori Coomes (Jeff), Melinda Hughes (Charles) and Kelli Chapman Grant; five grandchildren, Jordan and Blake Sumner, Emma Hughes, Kenley Grant and Jack Chapman; two step-grandsons, Mason and Ethan Coomes; two brothers, Dale Chapman of Philpot and Jerry Chapman of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory due to COVID-19 restrictions. The services will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Thursday online at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial services will be held at a later date.
Please join Larry’s family by praying that we are glad that he is no longer suffering and is in God’s tender loving hands.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Chapman Grandchildren Fund, c/o Daviess County Teacher’s Credit Union, 1900 Southeastern Parkway, Owensboro, KY 42303.
