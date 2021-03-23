Larry Ross, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Irvington, to the late Jess and Lena Blanche Ross. Larry never met a stranger and always had a joke or two to tell anyone. He enjoyed his old cars and playing pool. Most of all, Larry enjoyed spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 33 ½ years, Kim Ross.
Larry is survived by his three sons, Jerry, Joey, and Jimmy (Shanney) Ross; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Alyssa(Matt) Fulkerson and grandchildren, Braylen, Kaydence, and Ellie; Cody (Shelby Simmons) Ross and grandchildren, Emelyn and Mason, Jerrod (Melanie Millay) Ross and grandchild, Sophia, Brittany (Ross) Adkins and grandchildren, Madelyn, James, and Samuel; Dillion (Rae) Nash and grandchildren, Aubrey, Emmitt and Ezra; Shane Nash; Tonya Perez and grandchildren, Yovanni, Jordan, Cezar, and Brian; Marissa Ross and Aria Johnson; Jacob (Christy Brown) Ross and grandchildren, Paxton and Maddox; and Kerrick (Brooklyn) Ross.
The funeral service for Larry Ross, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Memories and condolences for the family of Larry Ross may be left at www.glenncares.com.
