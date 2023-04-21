RUMSEY — Larry Sutton, 74, of Rumsey, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home in Rumsey. Larry retired as a supervisor from Ragu in Owensboro, was a member of Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors: son, Larry Lee Sutton (Tabatha); daughters, Tracy Sosh (Dennis) and Cathy Ashton (Aric Hays); and sister, Dorothy Carter.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County, with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Larry’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, 3954 Highway 554, Utica, KY 42376.
