Larry T. Harralson, 76, of Owensboro, formerly of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home. He was born October 24, 1945, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Aaron C. and Dorothy (Whobrey) Harralson. Larry was a member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church, was a retired sheet metal worker with Industrial Contractors in Evansville, and was a member of the International Association of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #20 for over 50 years. He was a graduate of F. J. Reitz High School where he played football from 1959 until 1962 and was a member of the 1961 state championship team that went undefeated and unscored upon. Larry was in the U. S. Army serving during the Viet Nam Era, was in the Battery D, 3rd Battalion, and was discharged in June of 1968. Larry loved spending time with his family, was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Bears football fan and loved woodworking, carpentry work, and dancing.
Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Harralson in 2013, and two stepsons, Brad Shrewsberry in 2011 and Bob Shrewsberry in 2022.
Surviving are his wife of 17 years, Pat Harralson; a son, Bryan Harralson, and wife, Tanya, of Gallatin, Tennessee; a daughter, Stacey Goodwin, and husband, Jody, of Evansville, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Deidre “Dee Dee” McGehee, and husband, Alex, of Owensboro; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, James Harralson, and wife, Patty, of Waco, Texas; two sisters, Peggy Ramsey, and husband, Terry, and Brenda Owen and husband, Ron, all of Evansville, Indiana; two step-daughters-in-law, Mary Shrewsberry and Frankie Shrewsberry, both of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church with burial following in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to give special thanks to Kathy Halley and her team of caregivers for the love and compassionate care they provided to Larry.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church Renovation Fund, 3418 East 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
