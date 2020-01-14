TOPEKA, Kan. — Larry Thomas Browning, 69, of Topeka, passed away after a long illness on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Topeka. He was born in Greenville, the son of Henry and Thelma Browning on Oct. 6, 1950, the last of seven children. He was a farm boy and his first love was being on a tractor plowing a field. Larry was an avid deer hunter. He loved to be in the woods, scouting and tracking the beautiful animals that would feed the family. He was a true blue Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan, always making sure that his cable plan included their games after he moved to Kansas. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in 2009 after 34 years, 18 in Kentucky and 16 in Kansas. He loved his children, grandchildren, his constant companion of the last 11 years, his dog Mickey, and telling “Dad jokes”. Most of all he loved his wife. Sometimes, they didn’t see eye to eye, but at the end of the day he loved her and would occasionally bring flowers when he thought they were pretty enough for her.
Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his siblings, Eula Stevens, Howard Browning, Adelle Dukes, Alma Ruth Phillips, Glen Browning, MC Browning, and his baby granddaughters, Zoe and Anna Cooper.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, of over 48 years, Glenda Ward Browning, his children, Kevin Browning, Rhonda (Ben) Browning Cooper and Matthew (Sarah) Browning; grandchildren Maya and Isla Cooper; sister-in-law Louise Carver; numerous sisters- and brothers-in law, nieces and nephews and extended family.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Royce Dukes officiating. Burial in Cave Springs Cemetery in his beloved Kentucky. Visitation will be Wednesday after 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Second Chance Animal Refuge Society (SCARS), P.O. Box 22, Auburn, KS 66402. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
