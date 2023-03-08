HARDINSBURG — Larry W. Butler, 76, of Harned, died Monday, Mar. 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was a member of Harned United Methodist Church, a retired social worker with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and the owner of Larry Butler Realty and Auction.
Survivors: wife, Nancy Scott Butler; son, Judge Bradley Butler; and brothers, Paul Edd Butler and Donnie Butler.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Mar. 10, 2023, at Harned United Methodist Church. Burial: Harned Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Care by Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Cowboys for Kids.
