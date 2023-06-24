Larry W. Piper, 76, of Owensboro, passed away June 19 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Larry was born Sept. 21, 1946 to the late James W. Piper of Bremen and to the late Margaret L. Murphy of Owensboro. Larry retired from Whirlpool and served in the U.S. Army.
Larry is preceded in death by a son, David Piper; two brothers, Dennis Piper and Donnie Murphy; stepmother, Sue Piper; and his grandparents.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Jimmy (Chrissy) Piper; daughter, Stacey Morris; step-daughter, Kaeley Sumner; sister, Judy (Bruce) Williams; brothers, Jim (Dana) Piper, of Owensboro, and Terry, Gary (Donna), Ricky, Dale (Gloria) and Brian Piper, all from Bremen; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial to celebrate Larry’s life will be from noon to 3 p.m. on July 1, 2023 in the community room at 530 Yale Place, Owensboro, Kentucky.
Please come out and celebrate Larry and share your favorite stories of his life with family and friends.
