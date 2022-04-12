BEECH GROVE — Larry W. Scott, Sr., 77, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home. Larry Wayne Scott was born August 5, 1944, in McLean County, to the late Barney and Vi Ella Jobe Scott. Larry retired from BancSource in Henderson, earlier worked at Barmet Aluminum, and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was an outdoorsman, loved nature, gardening, University of Kentucky Basketball, and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby C. Scott.
Survivors include a son, Wayne Scott (Tera) of Beech Grove; four grandchildren, Malorie Ebelhar, Morgan Scott, Myla Scott, and Declan Scott; three great-grandchildren, Parker Ebelhar, Lawson Kirby, and Magnolia Byrne; two brothers, Maurice Scott (June) of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan and David “Mickey” Scott (Lynne) of Beech Grove; and two sisters, Jo Frances Wetzel of Owensboro and Nancy Leonforte of Portage, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in the St. Benedict Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit Larry’s family from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
Larry’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Larry W. Scott, Sr. family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Benedict Cemetery Fund; 180 Kentucky 136 West; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
