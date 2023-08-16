HARDINSBURG — Larry Wayne Boehman, 51, of Hardinsburg, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. He was born in Owensboro April 8, 1972. Larry was employed as a concrete finisher. He attended Stinnettsville Community Church. Larry was a BCBRL coach and a member of the Brew Crew slow-pitch softball team. In his younger years, he was offered a spot on the Tampa Bay Rays minor league team. His passion was coaching and watching the youth grow, learn, and love the sport as much as he did. He was always the biggest cheerleader at the ballpark, whether they played for his team or the opposing team. He loved his family, was very outgoing and funny, and enjoyed making others laugh.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer Sosh Boehman; mother, Faye Boehman; niece, Alisha Boehman; father-in-law, John Sosh; and sister-in-law, Sonya Boehman.
Larry is survived by six children, Laurren Bullington (Aaron), Darrell Boehman, Keleigh Boehman, Natalie Boehman, and Hadley Boehman of Owensboro, and Logan Boehman of Hardinsburg; six grandchildren, Greyson, Paisley, Grant, Gizelle, Cameron, and Ryleigh; father, Billy Boehman (Flo) of Ohio County; brothers, Eddie Boehman and Bruce Boehman (Linda) of Owensboro; sisters, Marla Boehman (Robin) of Owensboro and Denise Texas (James) of Rockport, Indiana; mother-in-law, Barbara Sosh of Hardinsburg; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Emmanuel Fellowship Church with the burial in Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Care is provided by Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Hardinsburg Ball Park.
