HAWESVILLE — Larry Wayne Buck, 73, of Hawesville, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, as the result of a house fire, now he is with his Lord. Wayne was born on May 30, 1946 in Philpot, to the late Cicero and Ethel McMann Buck. He was a member of Blackford Baptist Church, loved spending time with his family, was an avid collector of many things and always brought suckers for the kids at church. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gilbert Buck.
Survivors include a daughter, Alisha (Jody) Wheatley; three grandchildren Jacob (Kimberly) Terry, Bailey (Jessica) Terry and Dakota Wheatley; five great-grandchildren Camden Terry, Journee Terry (who is expected to arrive anytime), R.J. Wheatley, Max Calhoun and Finn Calhoun; a niece. Deanna Allen, and two nephews, Scott and Darren Buck; and a brother, Dennis (Anna May) Buck.
Services are at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Blackford Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Wayne’s family will greet friends from 3 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at Blackford Baptist Church. The family request donations be made to Gibson & Son Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left for Wayne’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
