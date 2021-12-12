Larry Wayne Duncan, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home. He was born in Owensboro on March 7, 1960, to the late Charles H. Sr. and Dorothy Potter Duncan. Larry attended Baptist church and was retired from Alcoa. He loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, traveling and working on his farm.
Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his first wife, Myra Duncan.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Towery Duncan; son Evyn Duncan; stepdaughters Misty (Art) Ealum and Dana (Dave) McCans; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers Herman (Ann) Duncan, Chuck (Joann) Duncan, Bruce (Laura) Duncan and Danny (Tammy) Duncan; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport with burial following in Serenity Hills in Hawesville. Larry’s family will be greeting friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until service time Monday.
