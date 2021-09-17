Larry Wayne Goetz, 66, of Philpot, went to heaven on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on December 18, 1954 to Mildred Caroline Howard Goetz and the late William Ed Goetz. Larry retired from ATT after 35 years as a lineman and was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. He was a member of the Lions Club of Whitesville, AT &T Pioneers; he was an avid deer and turkey hunter and fisherman, UK basketball, taking the grandkids for rides on his Kubota. He loved cooking and tinkering in the garage. Larry was a soccer coach. He mostly loved spending time with his family and his grandkids.
In addition to his father, Larry was preceded in death by a son, Lucas Wayne Goetz.
Larry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Charlene Hicks Goetz and their children, Matthew (Laura) and Emily (Scott) and grandchildren, Catelyn and Silas. Also surviving are his mother, Mildred Caroline Goetz, sisters, Jackie (Charles) Lankford, Judy Goetz and Carol (Andy) Jones and a brother Norman (Gayla) Goetz and lifelong friends, Smitch Howard and Joe Hardesty and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be said on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with prayers at 5:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, KY.
