Larry Wayne Hale, 66, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home. He was born March 28, 1955, in Owensboro to the late Bryant “Jiggs” Hale and Nettie Hale Bowlds. Larry retired from the U.S. Army after 30 years and served in the National Guard. He worked as a self-employed auto mechanic. Larry enjoyed hunting, working on cars and fishing.
He is survived by his son, Larry Hale of Owensboro; three daughters, Bambi Alford and Brandi Chappell, both of Owensboro and Barbi Haley of Michigan; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister Joy Hale Braden of Owensboro; brother Freddie Hale of Owensboro; and the mother of his children, Sue Hale.
Services will be private.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
