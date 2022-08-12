Larry Wayne Hancock, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1945, in Christian County to the late Ewing and Beulah Morris Hancock. Larry worked as a sales supervisor for Hostess Bakery and was a member of Highview Baptist Church in Louisville. He was an avid John Deere collector.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Lucille Tillman, Virginia Samsile, Carolyn Hancock, and Maureen Delaney, and a brother, Raymond Hancock.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Hancock; son, Michael Wayne Hancock of Bowling Green; daughter, Robin Renae Briody (David) of Evansville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Gabrielle Brooks (Michael), Kylie Jarvis, Madison Hockman (Gabe), and Emmalynn Briody; one great-grandchild, Averigh; sisters, Mary Cavaletto, Peggy Black, and Joyce Sapp; brothers, Paul Hancock, Anthony Hancock (Becky), and Neal Hancock (Shannon); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented