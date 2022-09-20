Larry Wayne Henderson, 74, of Moseleyville, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Larry was born in Owensboro Sept. 10, 1948, to the late Odist Henderson and Thelma White Henderson. Larry was one of the original members of the Moseleyville Fire Department and was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. Larry was employed by Green Coal Company for 23 years. Larry was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. Larry loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially watching them play sports. He enjoyed traveling and his morning coffee with his buddies. Larry loved to tinker with things in his garage.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Phyllis Murphy Henderson; his children, Marc (Jackie) Henderson and Sherry (Rob Peterson) Kasinger; grandchildren, Tyler (Hanna) Henderson, Corey (Kyla) Henderson, Lauren (Tristan) Patterson, Brooklyn Kasinger, Sheridan Kasinger, Tyler Payne, and Ben Payne; great-grandchildren, Bryce Henderson, Carter Henderson, and Creed Patterson; a sister, Helen McDaniel; and two nieces.
Special thank you to Larry’s care provider, Lisa Vaught, APRN, and her staff at Calhoun Family Medicine.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Tim Hall officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the First Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 West 5th Street Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented