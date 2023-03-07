HAWESVILLE — Larry Wayne “Mop” Harris, 68, of Hawesville, passed into eternal life Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 7, 1954, graduated from Frederick Fraize High School, and retired from Aleris Aluminum after 43 years and one day of service. He was a past HC Little League and youth basketball coach. He also spent many summers drag racing his ‘67 Camaro at local tracks.
Larry loved God, his family, his friends, UK basketball, and time spent spoiling his four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy Edmonson Harris, and brother, Mike Harris.
Larry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Margaret Carter Harris; two sons, Adam (Hayley) Harris of Lexington and Mark (Megan) Harris of Lewisport; and grandchildren, Karsyn, Miles, Carter, and Maggie.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with the burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Larry’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
