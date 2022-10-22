Larry Wayne Taylor, 70, went to be with the Lord in the comfort of his home surrounded by family Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born to the late Gregory Taylor and Gertrude Mattingly Pagan in Morganfield November 26, 1951.
Larry was a great outdoorsman and an avid hunter and fisherman. An enthusiastic University of Kentucky basketball fan, he could be found cheering for the Cats from his favorite chair. Larry never met a stranger and could carry on a conversation with anyone.
In his healthy years, Larry was known for his good-heartedness and could be relied on to lend a hand with any project, no matter how large or small.
Larry was an aluminum worker at Aleris for 25 years. He retired in June 2004.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Taylor; his mother, Gertrude Mattingly Pagan; a sister, Lois Marie Taylor; brother, Joe Payne; and a stepbrother, Barry Pagan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carolyn Lennon Taylor; his son, Patrick Taylor of Brooklyn, New York; sisters, Linda (Steve) Ranburger and Lanita (Ron) Robertson, both of Owensboro, and Lisa (Keith) Morris of Whitesville; brothers, Paul Payne (Karen) of Knottsville and Russell (Judy) Payne of Owensboro; sister-in-law, Diane Payne of Aberdeen, Maryland; stepsiblings, Susan Nail and David Pagan; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry’s family would especially like to thank Hospice Care of Western Kentucky for their compassion and care.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with Father Mike Clark officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date in St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org), P.O. Box 22324 New York, NY 10087 or Hospice Care of Western Kentucky (www.hospiceofwky.org), 3419 Wathens Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Taylor. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Larry Wayne Taylor and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented