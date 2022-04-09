Larry Wayne Tipton of Niagara, passed away in the care of hospice at his home March 30, 2022.
Larry was born Dec. 20, 1954 in Greenville to Nelvis and Jean Lille Tipton. He attended Owensboro High School and was appointed a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. John Y. Brown in 1980. Larry was employed by Accuride and retired from Inland Container. He was a member of Pleasant Memorial Baptist Church. A man of many talents, Larry loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife of 32 years, Paula Writtenberry Tipton; son Josh Tipton (Janice) of Owensboro; daughters Shawna Tipton Harrington (Steven) of Henderson, Kelly Tipton Rudd (Jerry) of Owensboro; and grandchildren Frederick, Hannah, Alexis, Nicole and Isabella and siblings Sandy Tipton Tooley, Connie Tipton Murphy (Jim), Rosemary Tipton Craig (Jim) and Nelvis Tipton Jr. (Rhonda).
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Commented