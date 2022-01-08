Larry Wayne Wilson, 83, of Henderson passed away Jan. 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born October 29, 1938, in Webster County to the late Charles Melton and Bertha Mae Wilson.
Larry retired from Alcan and loved wood working.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Smith and two brothers, Claudie Wilson and Prentice Gene Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Wilson; one son, Chris Wilson of Owensboro; one brother, Donald Wilson (Beverly) of Henderson; six sisters, Barbara Leachman (Steve) of Henderson, Catherine Miller of Madisonville, Mary Lou Ashby of Slaughters, Lois Ellis of Sebree, Rose Hicks of Sebree, Margie Frasier of Onton; sister in law, Jo Ann Wilson of Dixon; five grandchildren, Trenton Wilkinson (Ashley) of Evansville, Krysten Wilkinson of Vincennes, Brayden Wilkinson (Avin) of Evansville, Kylen Davis (Jacob) of Whitesville and Nolan Davis of Whitesville; two great grandchildren, Hunter Biggs of Evansville and Owen Edge of Whitesville; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Chaplain Thomas Emerson will officiate.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
