HARTFORD — Larry William Johnson, 73, of Hartford, died on February 15, 2022, at his home. He was born in Hartford to the late Tony, Jr. and Freda Rhea Coleman Johnson. Larry was retired from Nestaway, a member and a deacon at New Harmony Baptist Church, and he enjoyed fishing. He was with the 25th Missile Detachment in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine Ann Johnson; a son, Tony (Robin) Johnson; a daughter, Dana Johnson (Keith) Render; a brother, Joe (Wanda) Johnson; a sister, Jackie Driggers; 11 grandchildren, Dakota, Jessika, Josh, Kelsey, Amber, Madeline, Felicia, Garrett, Sammy, Lexy, and Carly; and 18 great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at New Harmony Cemetery (Hwy 269) at 10 a.m. on Friday with Bro. Gary Hines officiating. Military rites will be presented by the Ohio County Honor Guard.
Bevil Bros. in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
