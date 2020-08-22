CALHOUN — Larry Wilson, 77, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home in Calhoun. Larry Lewis Wilson was born Aug. 12, 1943, in McLean County to the late Millard Louis and Zelma Louverta Hayes Wilson and was married to the former Shirley Ann Duncan Dec. 6, 1962. Larry was a retired truck driver and a member of No One Left Behind Tabernacle in Calhoun. He was a co-founder and long-time volunteer at the Widows and Orphans Food Pantry in Calhoun. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Wilson; a brother, Harry Wilson; and a sister, Wilma King.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Shirley Wilson; two sons, Jeff Wilson of Beech Grove and Greg Wilson (Melissa) of Calhoun; two daughters, Kim Billings (Bill) and Darla Jones (Jack), both of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren ; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Revs. Bill Willis and Brad Clark officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Larry’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Larry’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Larry’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Larry Wilson family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the personal care and services of Baptist Health Hospice.
The Larry Wilson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to No One Left Behind Tabernacle, 1652 Kentucky 815, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Larry at musterfuneralhomes.com.
