HARTFORD — Larry Woodrow Johnson, 75, passed away on September 15, 2021, in Hartford.
Larry served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1969.
He worked as a truck driver and in construction.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Jean Johnson; son, Clinton McAdams and wife Jessica; daughters, Ashley McAdams, and Anita Sorrels; brothers, Mark Johnson and wife Suzanne and William Johnson and wife Rita; and sister, Annette Evans.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Larry Woodrow Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320.
