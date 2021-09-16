PETERSBURG, IND.—LaShell Payne 59, of Petersburg, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana. Bobbie LaShell Galloway was born Sept. 23, 1961 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Robert Wayne “Bobby” Galloway.
LaShell was a member of Petersburg First United Methodist Church and was a graduate of both McLean County High School and OCTC. She loved making diamond art, watching hummingbirds, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandbabies.
In addition to her father, LaShell was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Gifford and by a son-in-law, Roger Lee Best.
Survivors include her loving companion, Gary Hertel; Gary’s children, Ryan and Gracie; a son, Patrick Payne of Livermore; two daughters, Kelli Wood (Eric) of Henderson and Jessica Best of Owensboro; nine grandchildren; her mother, Joann Galloway of Calhoun; two brothers, Steve Moody, Sr. (Lynn) and Michael Moody (Tiffany) both of Petersburg; two sisters, Rhonda Flynn (Jeff) of Eddyville and Regina Simmons of Calhoun; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with LaShell’s family from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
LaShell’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The LaShell Payne family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to LaShell Payne, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of LaShell at musterfuneralhomes.com.
