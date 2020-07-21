Lattie Kirk Grimsley, 86, of Owensboro, died on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born in Daviess County to the late Finis Kirk, Sr. and Amy McClure Kirk. She was a homemaker and a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Allen Grimsley on Nov. 15, 2001; and siblings, Lois Kirk, Dale Kirk, Finis Kirk, Jr., and Glendora Kirk Underhill.
Survivors include her son, Roger Allen Grimsley (Jeanie); a daughter, Gloria Jean Grimsley; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Murphy (Isaac), Shawn Wilson (Jarrod) and Amanda May (Toby); 10 great-grandchildren, Abi, Luke, Eli, Will, John and Adam Murphy, Erin and Emma Wilson, Cayden and Cailey May; and a brother, Billy Kirk.
Private services were held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
